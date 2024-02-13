News & Insights

Markets
FELE

Franklin Electric Q4 Income Down, Misses Estimates - Update

February 13, 2024 — 08:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $38.549 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $39.579 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $472.970 million from $489.431 million last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, Franklin Electric has initiated full-year guidance in line with analysts' estimates. The company expects to report net income per share of $4.22 to $4.40. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn $4.37 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimate typically excludes special items.

The firm projects sales of $2.10 billion to $2.17 billion, in line with analysts' estimate of $2.14 billion, for the year.

Franklin Electric Co Inc Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $38.549 Mln. vs. $39.579 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.82 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.84 -Revenue (Q4): $472.970 Mln vs. $489.431 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FELE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.