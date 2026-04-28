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Franklin Electric Q1 Net Profit Rises; Maintains FY26 Outlook

April 28, 2026 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) reported Tuesday that net income attributable to the company for the first quarter grew to $34.33 million or $0.77 per share from $30.96 million or $0.67 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the latest quarter was $0.83 per share.

Net sales for the quarter increased 10 percent to $500.44 million from $455.25 million in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings of in a range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share on net sales between $2.17 billion and $2.24 billion.

On Monday, the company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share payable May 21, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 7, 2026.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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