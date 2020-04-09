Franklin Electric (FELE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.10, changing hands as high as $51.91 per share. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FELE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FELE's low point in its 52 week range is $41.25 per share, with $61.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.90.

