Franklin Electric (FELE) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Franklin Electric said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 1, 2023 will receive the payment on February 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the most recent share price of $87.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.03%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.45%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.84% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Franklin Electric is $88.06. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 0.84% from its latest reported closing price of $87.33.

The projected annual revenue for Franklin Electric is $2,062MM, an increase of 3.78%. The projected annual EPS is $4.27, an increase of 5.78%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 574 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Electric. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.53%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FELE is 0.2213%, an increase of 9.7691%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 43,455K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,842,234 shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,715,147 shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FELE by 18.50% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,329,232 shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,351,955 shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FELE by 11.39% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,110,239 shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,106,865 shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FELE by 59.87% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,712,169 shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,719,869 shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FELE by 22.15% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 1,191,335 shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,192,407 shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FELE by 18.91% over the last quarter.

Franklin Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.