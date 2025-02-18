FRANKLIN ELECTRIC Earnings Results: $FELE Reports Quarterly Earnings

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC ($FELE) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $0.72 per share, beating estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $485,750,000, beating estimates of $478,595,628 by $7,154,372.
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC Insider Trading Activity
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC insiders have traded $FELE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FELE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN M. GRANDON (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 2,219 shares for an estimated $228,605
- GREGG C SENGSTACK (Executive Chairperson) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $150,322
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of FRANKLIN ELECTRIC stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 361,654 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,908,572
- FIRST MERCHANTS CORP removed 197,819 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,735,387
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 154,621 shares (-87.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,067,816
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 143,917 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,024,711
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 134,379 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,095,233
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 128,542 shares (-13.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,526,417
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 105,588 shares (+1.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,289,550
