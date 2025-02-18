FRANKLIN ELECTRIC Earnings Results: $FELE Reports Quarterly Earnings

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC ($FELE) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $0.72 per share, beating estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $485,750,000, beating estimates of $478,595,628 by $7,154,372.

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC Insider Trading Activity

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC insiders have traded $FELE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FELE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN M. GRANDON (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 2,219 shares for an estimated $228,605

GREGG C SENGSTACK (Executive Chairperson) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $150,322

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of FRANKLIN ELECTRIC stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

