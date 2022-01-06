Franklin Electric Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FELE) Business Is Trailing The Market But Its Shares Aren't

Franklin Electric Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FELE) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 31.2x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 17x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Franklin Electric has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Franklin Electric?

NasdaqGS:FELE Price Based on Past Earnings January 6th 2022 free report on Franklin Electric

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Franklin Electric's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 50% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 57% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 8.7% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 11%, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it concerning that Franklin Electric is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Franklin Electric's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Franklin Electric's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 1 warning sign for Franklin Electric that we have uncovered.

You might be able to find a better investment than Franklin Electric. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

