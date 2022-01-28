Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Franklin Electric's shares before the 2nd of February in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.70 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Franklin Electric has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current stock price of $84.82. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Franklin Electric's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Franklin Electric can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Franklin Electric is paying out just 23% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 22% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Franklin Electric's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

NasdaqGS:FELE Historic Dividend January 28th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Franklin Electric's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Franklin Electric has delivered 12% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Has Franklin Electric got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We love that Franklin Electric is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

So while Franklin Electric looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Franklin Electric has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

