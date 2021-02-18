Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) came out with its full-year results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$1.2b and statutory earnings per share of US$2.14 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Franklin Electric is executing in line with expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:FELE Earnings and Revenue Growth February 18th 2021

Following the latest results, Franklin Electric's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.37b in 2021. This would be a meaningful 9.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 25% to US$2.71. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.35b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.59 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 12% to US$82.33, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Franklin Electric, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$93.00 and the most bearish at US$57.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Franklin Electric's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Franklin Electric's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 9.9% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 8.0% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.7% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Franklin Electric to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Franklin Electric's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Franklin Electric going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see our analysis of Franklin Electric's Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.