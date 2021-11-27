Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) insiders may have foreseen weakness, sold US$3.1m worth of stock despite low prices

Even though Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has fallen by 4.6% over the past week , insiders who sold US$3.1m worth of stock over the past year have had less luck. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$83.09 is still lower than the current share price.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Franklin Electric Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman, Gregg Sengstack, sold US$964k worth of shares at a price of US$84.54 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$90.56). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 2.8% of Gregg Sengstack's stake.

In the last year Franklin Electric insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:FELE Insider Trading Volume November 27th 2021

Insiders at Franklin Electric Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Franklin Electric. In total, insiders dumped US$1.3m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Franklin Electric insiders own 16% of the company, worth about US$688m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Franklin Electric Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Franklin Electric is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Franklin Electric. While conducting our analysis, we found that Franklin Electric has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

