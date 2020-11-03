Dividends
FELE

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FELE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FELE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $62.13, the dividend yield is 1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FELE was $62.13, representing a -4.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.16 and a 50.62% increase over the 52 week low of $41.25.

FELE is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). FELE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.99. Zacks Investment Research reports FELE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.25%, compared to an industry average of -5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FELE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FELE

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular