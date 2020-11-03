Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2020

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FELE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FELE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $62.13, the dividend yield is 1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FELE was $62.13, representing a -4.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.16 and a 50.62% increase over the 52 week low of $41.25.

FELE is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). FELE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.99. Zacks Investment Research reports FELE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.25%, compared to an industry average of -5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FELE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

