Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 03, 2021

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FELE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FELE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $87.86, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FELE was $87.86, representing a -1.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.27 and a 45.68% increase over the 52 week low of $60.31.

FELE is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company (GE) and Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC). FELE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.97. Zacks Investment Research reports FELE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 39.22%, compared to an industry average of 19.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fele Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FELE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FELE as a top-10 holding:

KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KSCD)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 2.38% over the last 100 days. KSCD has the highest percent weighting of FELE at 2.2%.

