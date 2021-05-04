Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 05, 2021

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FELE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.9% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $83.98, the dividend yield is .83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FELE was $83.98, representing a -0.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.07 and a 95.3% increase over the 52 week low of $43.

FELE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.5. Zacks Investment Research reports FELE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.36%, compared to an industry average of 20.6%.

