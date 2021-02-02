Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 03, 2021

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FELE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.9% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FELE was $70.95, representing a -5.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $75.33 and a 72% increase over the 52 week low of $41.25.

FELE is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). FELE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.99. Zacks Investment Research reports FELE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.25%, compared to an industry average of -1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FELE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FELE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FELE as a top-10 holding:

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISMD with an increase of 36.92% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FELE at 0.67%.

