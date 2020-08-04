Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2020

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FELE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FELE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.12, the dividend yield is 1.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FELE was $55.12, representing a -10.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.49 and a 33.62% increase over the 52 week low of $41.25.

FELE is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). FELE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.89. Zacks Investment Research reports FELE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.11%, compared to an industry average of -12.5%.

