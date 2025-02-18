Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Net Sales of $485.7 Million

Franklin Electric reported Q4 2024 net sales of $485.7 million, a 3% increase; full-year sales decreased 2% to $2.0 billion.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. reported its fourth quarter and full-year financial results for 2024, highlighting consolidated net sales of $485.7 million for Q4, a 3% increase from the previous year, though overall annual sales decreased by 2% to $2.0 billion. The quarterly operating income fell to $43.0 million with a margin of 8.9%, down from $50.8 million and a margin of 10.7% in Q4 2023. For the full year, operating income decreased to $243.6 million, with a margin of 12.1%. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 was $0.72, lower than $0.82 in Q4 2023, while annual EPS decreased to $3.86 from $4.11. The Energy Systems segment achieved notable growth, prompting a name change from Fueling Systems to better reflect its market strategy. The company ended the year with a strong cash position and anticipates increased sales in 2025, projecting revenues between $2.09 billion and $2.15 billion.

Potential Positives

Consolidated net sales for Q4 2024 reached $485.7 million, an increase of 3% compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

The Energy Systems segment recorded net sales growth of 5% and achieved a record operating income of $24.7 million for any fourth quarter.

The company maintained a healthy operating margin of 12.1% for the full year 2024, indicating effective management despite challenges.

Cash balance at the end of 2024 was $220.5 million, significantly up by $135.5 million compared to the end of 2023, showcasing improved liquidity.

Potential Negatives

Consolidated net sales for full year 2024 decreased by 2% compared to the prior year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales growth.

Operating income declined in both the fourth quarter and full year, with a significant drop from $50.8 million to $43.0 million in Q4 and from $262.4 million to $243.6 million year-over-year.

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) fell from $4.11 in 2023 to $3.86 in 2024, reflecting reduced profitability.

FAQ

What were Franklin Electric's Q4 2024 net sales figures?

Franklin Electric reported net sales of $485.7 million for Q4 2024, a 3% increase from the prior year.

How did operating income change in 2024?

Operating income for the full year 2024 was $243.6 million, down from $262.4 million in 2023, with an 8.9% operating margin.

What was the full year 2024 earnings per share?

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) for full year 2024 was $3.86, compared to $4.11 in 2023.

How did Franklin Electric's cash flow perform in 2024?

Cash flows from operating activities were $261.4 million in 2024, a decrease from $315.7 million in 2023.

What are the revenue expectations for 2025?

Franklin Electric expects full year 2025 sales to range between $2.09 billion and $2.15 billion, with EPS between $4.05 and $4.25.

Full Release





Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights











Consolidated net sales of $485.7 million, an increase of 3% to the prior year











Energy Systems and Distribution net sales increased 5% and 6%, respectively, while Water Systems net sales were flat











Operating income was $43.0 million with operating margin of 8.9%











GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.72











Full Year 2024 Highlights











Consolidated net sales of $2.0 billion, a decrease of 2% to the prior year











Distribution net sales increased 2%, while Water Systems and Energy Systems net sales decreased 2% and 8%, respectively











Operating income was $243.6 million with operating margin of 12.1%











GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $3.86











Cash flows from operating activities were $261.4 million









FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. today announced its fourth quarter and full year financial results for fiscal year 2024.





Fourth quarter 2024 net sales were $485.7 million, compared to fourth quarter 2023 net sales of $473.0 million. Fourth quarter 2024 operating income was $43.0 million, compared to fourth quarter 2023 operating income of $50.8 million. Fourth quarter 2024 EPS was $0.72, versus EPS in the fourth quarter 2023 of $0.82.





Full year 2024 net sales were $2.0 billion, compared to full year 2023 net sales of $2.1 billion. Full year 2024 operating income was $243.6 million, compared to full year 2023 operating income of $262.4 million. Full year 2024 EPS was $3.86, versus EPS in the full year 2023 of $4.11.





“The fourth quarter marked a solid finish to a challenging year. Our results were driven by strong performance in our newly renamed Energy Systems segment. While we have worked through the elevated post-COVID backlogs at this time, underlying demand remains healthy, and we continue to execute on productivity initiatives as we align our businesses with the more normalized environment,” commented Joe Ruzynski, Franklin Electric’s CEO.





“Our resiliency is supported by the breadth of our global portfolio, which has proven to be a strategic asset as we closed out a year shaped by macroeconomic pressures. Order trends have improved, and with the support of a very healthy balance sheet, we are well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the year ahead. In 2025, our focus turns to driving revenue growth and margin expansion as we accelerate innovation and growth,” concluded Mr. Ruzynski.









Segment Summaries











Water Systems



net sales were $279.6 million in the fourth quarter, flat compared to the fourth quarter 2023. Results were driven by higher sales of groundwater products, water treatment products and all other surface products. These sales increases were offset by lower sales of large dewatering pumps, which had a record fourth quarter last year. Water Systems operating income in the fourth quarter 2024 was $35.6 million. Fourth quarter 2023 Water Systems operating income was $44.1 million.







Distribution



net sales were $157.2 million, an increase of $9.2 million or 6 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2023. Sales increases were driven by higher volumes and the incremental impact from a recent acquisition. The Distribution segment operating income in the fourth quarter 2024 was $0.5 million. Fourth quarter 2023 Distribution operating income was $1.0 million.







Energy Systems



net sales were $68.8 million in the fourth quarter 2024, an increase of $3.1 million or 5 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2023. Sales increases were driven by higher volumes and price realization. Energy Systems operating income in the fourth quarter 2024 was a record for any fourth quarter at $24.7 million. Fourth quarter 2023 Energy Systems operating income was $19.4 million. The Company has changed the name of the Fueling Systems segment to Energy Systems to reflect its diverse portfolio and growth strategy, as well as to better reflect the markets and customers served by the segment.









Cash Flow









The Company ended 2024 with a cash balance of $220.5 million, an increase of $135.5 million compared to the end of 2023. Net cash flows from operating activities for 2024 were $261.4 million versus $315.7 million in the same period in 2023. Cash flow in 2023 benefitted from actions the Company took to improve working capital including inventory reductions as its supply chain resiliency and lead times improved during the year.









2024 Guidance









The Company expects its full year 2025 sales including the impact of its recently announced acquisitions to be in the range of $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion and full year 2025 EPS to be in the range of $4.05 to $4.25.









Earnings Conference Call









A conference call to review earnings and other developments in the business will commence at 9:00 am ET. The fourth quarter 2024earnings callwill be available via a live webcast. The webcast will be available in a listen only mode by going to:









https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9jnstij5









For those interested in participating in the question-and-answer portion of the call, please register for the call at the link below.









https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4b232e4ceea6435ba8f046e92e18e563









All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).





A replay of the conference call will be available from Tuesday, February 18, 2025, through 9:00 am ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, by visiting the listen-only webcast link above.









Forward Looking Statements









"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.









About Franklin Electric









Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be named in Newsweek’s lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies for 2024 and America’s Climate Leaders 2024 by USA Today.









Franklin Electric Contact:









Jeffery L. Taylor





Franklin Electric Co., Inc.





InvestorRelations@fele.com

















FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(Unaudited)













































(In thousands, except per share amounts)













































































Fourth Quarter Ended









Fiscal Year End













December 31,









December 31,









December 31,









December 31,













2024









2023









2024









2023













































Net sales





$





485,745













$





472,970













$





2,021,341













$





2,065,133

















































Cost of sales









321,505

















312,961

















1,304,061

















1,368,125

















































Gross profit









164,240

















160,009

















717,280

















697,008

















































Selling, general, and administrative expenses









117,846

















108,825

















470,136

















433,476

















































Restructuring expense









3,360

















356

















3,499

















1,091

















































Operating income









43,034

















50,828

















243,645

















262,441

















































Interest expense









(1,339





)













(1,481





)













(6,319





)













(11,790





)









Other income, net









630

















1,831

















1,339

















3,696













Foreign exchange expense, net









(1,590





)













(4,026





)













(6,818





)













(12,124





)













































Income before income taxes









40,735

















47,152

















231,847

















242,223

















































Income tax expense









6,443

















8,322

















50,238

















47,489

















































Net income





$





34,292













$





38,830













$





181,609













$





194,734

















































Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









(637





)













(281





)













(1,300





)













(1,462





)













































Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc.





$





33,655













$





38,549













$





180,309













$





193,272

















































Income per share:





































Basic





$





0.73













$





0.83













$





3.92













$





4.17













Diluted





$





0.72













$





0.82













$





3.86













$





4.11





























































FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Unaudited)





























(In thousands)













































December 31,









December 31,













2024









2023









ASSETS









































Cash and cash equivalents





$





220,540













$





84,963













Receivables (net)









226,826

















222,418













Inventories









483,875

















508,696













Other current assets









32,950

















37,718













Total current assets









964,191

















853,795

































Property, plant, and equipment, net









223,566

















229,739













Lease right-of-use Assets, net









62,637

















57,014













Goodwill and other assets









570,212

















587,574













Total assets





$





1,820,606













$





1,728,122





















































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









































Accounts payable





$





157,046













$





152,419













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









139,989

















104,949













Current lease liability









18,878

















17,316













Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings









117,814

















12,355













Total current liabilities









433,727

















287,039

































Long-term debt









11,622

















88,056













Long-term lease liability









43,304

















38,549













Income taxes payable non-current









-

















4,837













Deferred income taxes









10,193

















29,461













Employee benefit plans









29,808

















35,973













Other long-term liabilities









22,118

















33,914





















Redeemable noncontrolling interest









1,224

















1,145

































Total equity









1,268,610

















1,209,148













Total liabilities and equity





$





1,820,606













$





1,728,122













































FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(Unaudited)









(In thousands)













































2024









2023









Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income





$





181,609













$





194,734













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









56,073

















52,260













Non-cash lease expense









21,438

















18,852













Share-based compensation









12,061

















10,133













Other









(13,327





)













10,259













Changes in assets and liabilities:





















Receivables









(17,045





)













19,150













Inventory









10,889

















48,176













Accounts payable and accrued expenses









15,285

















(23,085





)









Operating leases









(21,129





)













(18,874





)









Income taxes-U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act









(3,870





)













(2,902





)









Other









19,369

















7,007

































Net cash flows from operating activities









261,353

















315,710

































Cash flows from investing activities:





















Additions to property, plant, and equipment









(41,682





)













(41,415





)









Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment









1,182

















1,494













Acquisitions and investments









(5,201





)













(34,831





)









Other investing activities









73

















463

































Net cash flows from investing activities









(45,628





)













(74,289





)





























Cash flows from financing activities:





















Net change in debt









29,235

















(115,529





)









Proceeds from issuance of common stock









7,204

















9,193













Purchases of common stock









(61,041





)













(43,332





)









Dividends paid









(46,876





)













(41,723





)









Deferred payments for acquisitions









(2,591





)













(802





)





























Net cash flows from financing activities









(74,069





)













(192,193





)





























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash









(6,079





)













(10,055





)









Net change in cash and cash equivalents









135,577

















39,173













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









84,963

















45,790













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period





$





220,540













$





84,963





































Key Performance Indicators:









Net Sales Summary























Net Sales For the Fourth Quarter

















United





States









Latin









Europe,





Middle









Asia









Total



























(in millions)









& Canada













America













East & Africa













Pacific













Water













Energy**













Distribution













Other/Elims













Consolidated



























































Q4 2023







$161.2









$46.6









$45.5









$26.3









$279.6









$65.7









$148.0









($20.3





)





$473.0















Q4 2024







$158.5









$44.3









$49.7









$27.1









$279.6









$68.8









$157.2









($19.9





)





$485.7













Change





($2.7





)





($2.3





)





$4.2









$0.8









$0.0









$3.1









$9.2









$0.4









$12.7













% Change









-2





%









-5





%









9





%









3





%









0





%









5





%









6





%













3





%





















































Foreign currency translation, net*





($0.4





)





($5.5





)





($0.8





)





($0.8





)





($7.5





)





$0.0









$0.0













($7.5





)









% Change









0





%









-12





%









-2





%









-3





%









-3





%









0





%









0





%













2





%





















































Acquisitions





$3.1









$0.0









$0.0









$0.0









$3.1









$0.0









$4.0













$7.1













% Change









2





%









0





%









0





%









0





%









1





%









0





%









3





%













2





%





















































Volume/Price





($5.4





)





$3.2









$5.0









$1.6









$4.4









$3.1









$5.2









$0.4









$13.1













% Change









-3





%









7





%









11





%









6





%









2





%









5





%









4





%









-2





%









3





%







































































Net Sales For the Full Year

















United





States









Latin









Europe,





Middle









Asia









Total



























(in millions)









& Canada













America













East & Africa













Pacific













Water













Energy**













Distribution













Other/Elims













Consolidated



























































FY 2023







$744.4









$174.2









$198.3









$86.8









$1,203.7









$296.5









$673.3









($108.4





)





$2,065.1















FY 2024







$708.5









$170.9









$211.4









$93.2









$1,184.0









$273.7









$685.5









($121.9





)





$2,021.3













Change





($35.9





)





($3.3





)





$13.1









$6.4









($19.7





)





($22.8





)





$12.2









($13.5





)





($43.8





)









% Change









-5





%









-2





%









7





%









7





%









-2





%









-8





%









2





%













-2





%





















































Foreign currency translation, net*





($0.9





)





($9.7





)





($6.3





)





($2.4





)





($19.3





)





$0.0









$0.0













($19.3





)









% Change









0





%









-6





%









-3





%









-3





%









-2





%









0





%









0





%













-1





%





















































Acquisitions





$17.6









$0.0









$0.0









$0.0









$17.6









$0.0









$17.1













$34.7













% Change









2





%









0





%









0





%









0





%









1





%









0





%









3





%













2





%





















































Volume/Price





($52.6





)





$6.4









$19.4









$8.8









($18.0





)





($22.8





)





($4.9





)





($13.5





)





($59.2





)









% Change









-7





%









4





%









10





%









10





%









-1





%









-8





%









-1





%









12





%









-3





%





















































*The Company has presented local currency price increases used to offset currency devaluation in the Argentina and Turkey hyperinflationary economies within the foreign currency translation, net row above.





** Recognizing the Company’s diverse portfolio and growth strategy, it renamed its Fueling Systems segment to Energy Systems to better reflect the markets and customers served by this business.













Key Performance Indicators:









Operating Income and Margin Summary















Operating Income and Margins































(in millions)







For the Fourth Quarter 2024

















Water









Energy









Distribution









Other/Elims









Consolidated











Operating Income / (Loss)





$





35.6









$





24.7









$





0.5









$





(17.8





)





$





43.0













% Operating Income To Net Sales









12.7





%









35.9





%









0.3





%













8.9





%







































Operating Income and Margins































(in millions)







For the Fourth Quarter 2023

















Water









Energy









Distribution









Other/Elims









Consolidated











Operating Income / (Loss)





$





44.1









$





19.4









$





1.0









$





(13.7





)





$





50.8













% Operating Income To Net Sales









15.8





%









29.5





%









0.7





%













10.7





%







































Operating Income and Margins































(in millions)







For the Full Year of 2024

















Water









Energy









Distribution









Other/Elims









Consolidated











Operating Income / (Loss)





$





197.9









$





93.6









$





24.3









$





(72.2





)





$





243.6













% Operating Income To Net Sales









16.7





%









34.2





%









3.5





%













12.1





%







































Operating Income and Margins































(in millions)







For the Full Year of 2023

















Water









Energy









Distribution









Other/Elims









Consolidated











Operating Income / (Loss)





$





196.6









$





92.7









$





34.3









$





(61.2





)





$





262.4













% Operating Income To Net Sales









16.3





%









31.3





%









5.1





%













12.7





%



































