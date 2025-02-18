Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Net Sales of $485.7 Million

Franklin Electric reported Q4 2024 net sales of $485.7 million, a 3% increase; full-year sales decreased 2% to $2.0 billion.
Franklin Electric Co., Inc. reported its fourth quarter and full-year financial results for 2024, highlighting consolidated net sales of $485.7 million for Q4, a 3% increase from the previous year, though overall annual sales decreased by 2% to $2.0 billion. The quarterly operating income fell to $43.0 million with a margin of 8.9%, down from $50.8 million and a margin of 10.7% in Q4 2023. For the full year, operating income decreased to $243.6 million, with a margin of 12.1%. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 was $0.72, lower than $0.82 in Q4 2023, while annual EPS decreased to $3.86 from $4.11. The Energy Systems segment achieved notable growth, prompting a name change from Fueling Systems to better reflect its market strategy. The company ended the year with a strong cash position and anticipates increased sales in 2025, projecting revenues between $2.09 billion and $2.15 billion.
Potential Positives
- Consolidated net sales for Q4 2024 reached $485.7 million, an increase of 3% compared to the same quarter in the previous year.
- The Energy Systems segment recorded net sales growth of 5% and achieved a record operating income of $24.7 million for any fourth quarter.
- The company maintained a healthy operating margin of 12.1% for the full year 2024, indicating effective management despite challenges.
- Cash balance at the end of 2024 was $220.5 million, significantly up by $135.5 million compared to the end of 2023, showcasing improved liquidity.
Potential Negatives
- Consolidated net sales for full year 2024 decreased by 2% compared to the prior year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales growth.
- Operating income declined in both the fourth quarter and full year, with a significant drop from $50.8 million to $43.0 million in Q4 and from $262.4 million to $243.6 million year-over-year.
- GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) fell from $4.11 in 2023 to $3.86 in 2024, reflecting reduced profitability.
FAQ
What were Franklin Electric's Q4 2024 net sales figures?
Franklin Electric reported net sales of $485.7 million for Q4 2024, a 3% increase from the prior year.
How did operating income change in 2024?
Operating income for the full year 2024 was $243.6 million, down from $262.4 million in 2023, with an 8.9% operating margin.
What was the full year 2024 earnings per share?
GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) for full year 2024 was $3.86, compared to $4.11 in 2023.
How did Franklin Electric's cash flow perform in 2024?
Cash flows from operating activities were $261.4 million in 2024, a decrease from $315.7 million in 2023.
What are the revenue expectations for 2025?
Franklin Electric expects full year 2025 sales to range between $2.09 billion and $2.15 billion, with EPS between $4.05 and $4.25.
$FELE Insider Trading Activity
$FELE insiders have traded $FELE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FELE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN M. GRANDON (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 2,219 shares for an estimated $228,605
- GREGG C SENGSTACK (Executive Chairperson) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $150,322
$FELE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $FELE stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 361,654 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,908,572
- FIRST MERCHANTS CORP removed 197,819 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,735,387
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 154,621 shares (-87.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,067,816
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 143,917 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,024,711
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 134,379 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,095,233
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 128,542 shares (-13.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,526,417
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 105,588 shares (+1.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,289,550
Full Release
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights
Consolidated net sales of $485.7 million, an increase of 3% to the prior year
Energy Systems and Distribution net sales increased 5% and 6%, respectively, while Water Systems net sales were flat
Operating income was $43.0 million with operating margin of 8.9%
GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.72
Full Year 2024 Highlights
Consolidated net sales of $2.0 billion, a decrease of 2% to the prior year
Distribution net sales increased 2%, while Water Systems and Energy Systems net sales decreased 2% and 8%, respectively
Operating income was $243.6 million with operating margin of 12.1%
GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $3.86
Cash flows from operating activities were $261.4 million
FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. today announced its fourth quarter and full year financial results for fiscal year 2024.
Fourth quarter 2024 net sales were $485.7 million, compared to fourth quarter 2023 net sales of $473.0 million. Fourth quarter 2024 operating income was $43.0 million, compared to fourth quarter 2023 operating income of $50.8 million. Fourth quarter 2024 EPS was $0.72, versus EPS in the fourth quarter 2023 of $0.82.
Full year 2024 net sales were $2.0 billion, compared to full year 2023 net sales of $2.1 billion. Full year 2024 operating income was $243.6 million, compared to full year 2023 operating income of $262.4 million. Full year 2024 EPS was $3.86, versus EPS in the full year 2023 of $4.11.
“The fourth quarter marked a solid finish to a challenging year. Our results were driven by strong performance in our newly renamed Energy Systems segment. While we have worked through the elevated post-COVID backlogs at this time, underlying demand remains healthy, and we continue to execute on productivity initiatives as we align our businesses with the more normalized environment,” commented Joe Ruzynski, Franklin Electric’s CEO.
“Our resiliency is supported by the breadth of our global portfolio, which has proven to be a strategic asset as we closed out a year shaped by macroeconomic pressures. Order trends have improved, and with the support of a very healthy balance sheet, we are well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the year ahead. In 2025, our focus turns to driving revenue growth and margin expansion as we accelerate innovation and growth,” concluded Mr. Ruzynski.
Segment Summaries
Water Systems
net sales were $279.6 million in the fourth quarter, flat compared to the fourth quarter 2023. Results were driven by higher sales of groundwater products, water treatment products and all other surface products. These sales increases were offset by lower sales of large dewatering pumps, which had a record fourth quarter last year. Water Systems operating income in the fourth quarter 2024 was $35.6 million. Fourth quarter 2023 Water Systems operating income was $44.1 million.
Distribution
net sales were $157.2 million, an increase of $9.2 million or 6 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2023. Sales increases were driven by higher volumes and the incremental impact from a recent acquisition. The Distribution segment operating income in the fourth quarter 2024 was $0.5 million. Fourth quarter 2023 Distribution operating income was $1.0 million.
Energy Systems
net sales were $68.8 million in the fourth quarter 2024, an increase of $3.1 million or 5 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2023. Sales increases were driven by higher volumes and price realization. Energy Systems operating income in the fourth quarter 2024 was a record for any fourth quarter at $24.7 million. Fourth quarter 2023 Energy Systems operating income was $19.4 million. The Company has changed the name of the Fueling Systems segment to Energy Systems to reflect its diverse portfolio and growth strategy, as well as to better reflect the markets and customers served by the segment.
Cash Flow
The Company ended 2024 with a cash balance of $220.5 million, an increase of $135.5 million compared to the end of 2023. Net cash flows from operating activities for 2024 were $261.4 million versus $315.7 million in the same period in 2023. Cash flow in 2023 benefitted from actions the Company took to improve working capital including inventory reductions as its supply chain resiliency and lead times improved during the year.
2024 Guidance
The Company expects its full year 2025 sales including the impact of its recently announced acquisitions to be in the range of $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion and full year 2025 EPS to be in the range of $4.05 to $4.25.
Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings and other developments in the business will commence at 9:00 am ET. The fourth quarter 2024earnings callwill be available via a live webcast. The webcast will be available in a listen only mode by going to:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9jnstij5
For those interested in participating in the question-and-answer portion of the call, please register for the call at the link below.
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4b232e4ceea6435ba8f046e92e18e563
All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).
A replay of the conference call will be available from Tuesday, February 18, 2025, through 9:00 am ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, by visiting the listen-only webcast link above.
Forward Looking Statements
"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be named in Newsweek’s lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies for 2024 and America’s Climate Leaders 2024 by USA Today.
Franklin Electric Contact:
Jeffery L. Taylor
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
InvestorRelations@fele.com
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Fourth Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year End
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net sales
$
485,745
$
472,970
$
2,021,341
$
2,065,133
Cost of sales
321,505
312,961
1,304,061
1,368,125
Gross profit
164,240
160,009
717,280
697,008
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
117,846
108,825
470,136
433,476
Restructuring expense
3,360
356
3,499
1,091
Operating income
43,034
50,828
243,645
262,441
Interest expense
(1,339
)
(1,481
)
(6,319
)
(11,790
)
Other income, net
630
1,831
1,339
3,696
Foreign exchange expense, net
(1,590
)
(4,026
)
(6,818
)
(12,124
)
Income before income taxes
40,735
47,152
231,847
242,223
Income tax expense
6,443
8,322
50,238
47,489
Net income
$
34,292
$
38,830
$
181,609
$
194,734
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(637
)
(281
)
(1,300
)
(1,462
)
Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
$
33,655
$
38,549
$
180,309
$
193,272
Income per share:
Basic
$
0.73
$
0.83
$
3.92
$
4.17
Diluted
$
0.72
$
0.82
$
3.86
$
4.11
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
220,540
$
84,963
Receivables (net)
226,826
222,418
Inventories
483,875
508,696
Other current assets
32,950
37,718
Total current assets
964,191
853,795
Property, plant, and equipment, net
223,566
229,739
Lease right-of-use Assets, net
62,637
57,014
Goodwill and other assets
570,212
587,574
Total assets
$
1,820,606
$
1,728,122
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Accounts payable
$
157,046
$
152,419
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
139,989
104,949
Current lease liability
18,878
17,316
Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings
117,814
12,355
Total current liabilities
433,727
287,039
Long-term debt
11,622
88,056
Long-term lease liability
43,304
38,549
Income taxes payable non-current
-
4,837
Deferred income taxes
10,193
29,461
Employee benefit plans
29,808
35,973
Other long-term liabilities
22,118
33,914
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
1,224
1,145
Total equity
1,268,610
1,209,148
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,820,606
$
1,728,122
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
181,609
$
194,734
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
56,073
52,260
Non-cash lease expense
21,438
18,852
Share-based compensation
12,061
10,133
Other
(13,327
)
10,259
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(17,045
)
19,150
Inventory
10,889
48,176
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
15,285
(23,085
)
Operating leases
(21,129
)
(18,874
)
Income taxes-U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
(3,870
)
(2,902
)
Other
19,369
7,007
Net cash flows from operating activities
261,353
315,710
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property, plant, and equipment
(41,682
)
(41,415
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
1,182
1,494
Acquisitions and investments
(5,201
)
(34,831
)
Other investing activities
73
463
Net cash flows from investing activities
(45,628
)
(74,289
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net change in debt
29,235
(115,529
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
7,204
9,193
Purchases of common stock
(61,041
)
(43,332
)
Dividends paid
(46,876
)
(41,723
)
Deferred payments for acquisitions
(2,591
)
(802
)
Net cash flows from financing activities
(74,069
)
(192,193
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(6,079
)
(10,055
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
135,577
39,173
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
84,963
45,790
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
220,540
$
84,963
Key Performance Indicators:
Net Sales Summary
Net Sales For the Fourth Quarter
United
States
Latin
Europe,
Middle
Asia
Total
(in millions)
& Canada
America
East & Africa
Pacific
Water
Energy**
Distribution
Other/Elims
Consolidated
Q4 2023
$161.2
$46.6
$45.5
$26.3
$279.6
$65.7
$148.0
($20.3
)
$473.0
Q4 2024
$158.5
$44.3
$49.7
$27.1
$279.6
$68.8
$157.2
($19.9
)
$485.7
Change
($2.7
)
($2.3
)
$4.2
$0.8
$0.0
$3.1
$9.2
$0.4
$12.7
% Change
-2
%
-5
%
9
%
3
%
0
%
5
%
6
%
3
%
Foreign currency translation, net*
($0.4
)
($5.5
)
($0.8
)
($0.8
)
($7.5
)
$0.0
$0.0
($7.5
)
% Change
0
%
-12
%
-2
%
-3
%
-3
%
0
%
0
%
2
%
Acquisitions
$3.1
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
$3.1
$0.0
$4.0
$7.1
% Change
2
%
0
%
0
%
0
%
1
%
0
%
3
%
2
%
Volume/Price
($5.4
)
$3.2
$5.0
$1.6
$4.4
$3.1
$5.2
$0.4
$13.1
% Change
-3
%
7
%
11
%
6
%
2
%
5
%
4
%
-2
%
3
%
Net Sales For the Full Year
United
States
Latin
Europe,
Middle
Asia
Total
(in millions)
& Canada
America
East & Africa
Pacific
Water
Energy**
Distribution
Other/Elims
Consolidated
FY 2023
$744.4
$174.2
$198.3
$86.8
$1,203.7
$296.5
$673.3
($108.4
)
$2,065.1
FY 2024
$708.5
$170.9
$211.4
$93.2
$1,184.0
$273.7
$685.5
($121.9
)
$2,021.3
Change
($35.9
)
($3.3
)
$13.1
$6.4
($19.7
)
($22.8
)
$12.2
($13.5
)
($43.8
)
% Change
-5
%
-2
%
7
%
7
%
-2
%
-8
%
2
%
-2
%
Foreign currency translation, net*
($0.9
)
($9.7
)
($6.3
)
($2.4
)
($19.3
)
$0.0
$0.0
($19.3
)
% Change
0
%
-6
%
-3
%
-3
%
-2
%
0
%
0
%
-1
%
Acquisitions
$17.6
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
$17.6
$0.0
$17.1
$34.7
% Change
2
%
0
%
0
%
0
%
1
%
0
%
3
%
2
%
Volume/Price
($52.6
)
$6.4
$19.4
$8.8
($18.0
)
($22.8
)
($4.9
)
($13.5
)
($59.2
)
% Change
-7
%
4
%
10
%
10
%
-1
%
-8
%
-1
%
12
%
-3
%
*The Company has presented local currency price increases used to offset currency devaluation in the Argentina and Turkey hyperinflationary economies within the foreign currency translation, net row above.
** Recognizing the Company’s diverse portfolio and growth strategy, it renamed its Fueling Systems segment to Energy Systems to better reflect the markets and customers served by this business.
Key Performance Indicators:
Operating Income and Margin Summary
Operating Income and Margins
(in millions)
For the Fourth Quarter 2024
Water
Energy
Distribution
Other/Elims
Consolidated
Operating Income / (Loss)
$
35.6
$
24.7
$
0.5
$
(17.8
)
$
43.0
% Operating Income To Net Sales
12.7
%
35.9
%
0.3
%
8.9
%
Operating Income and Margins
(in millions)
For the Fourth Quarter 2023
Water
Energy
Distribution
Other/Elims
Consolidated
Operating Income / (Loss)
$
44.1
$
19.4
$
1.0
$
(13.7
)
$
50.8
% Operating Income To Net Sales
15.8
%
29.5
%
0.7
%
10.7
%
Operating Income and Margins
(in millions)
For the Full Year of 2024
Water
Energy
Distribution
Other/Elims
Consolidated
Operating Income / (Loss)
$
197.9
$
93.6
$
24.3
$
(72.2
)
$
243.6
% Operating Income To Net Sales
16.7
%
34.2
%
3.5
%
12.1
%
Operating Income and Margins
(in millions)
For the Full Year of 2023
Water
Energy
Distribution
Other/Elims
Consolidated
Operating Income / (Loss)
$
196.6
$
92.7
$
34.3
$
(61.2
)
$
262.4
% Operating Income To Net Sales
16.3
%
31.3
%
5.1
%
12.7
%
