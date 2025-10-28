Franklin Electric Co Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $16.738 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $54.596 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Franklin Electric Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $581.714 million from $531.438 million last year.

Franklin Electric Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.738 Mln. vs. $54.596 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $581.714 Mln vs. $531.438 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, the company expects its annual earnings and revenue to be in line with analysts’ estimates.

Franklin Electric, said: “The company is maintaining the midpoint of its guidance for full year 2025 sales to be in the range of $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion and full-year 2025 EPS to be in the range of $4.00 to $4.20 without the impact of the pension termination.”

Analysts, on average, forecast the company to earn $4.16 per share, on revenue of $2.12 billion, for the full year.

The company terminated its US Pension Plan for a pre-tax settlement charge of $55.3 million ($41.7 million net of tax) and an EPS impact of around $0.93 per share net of tax.

