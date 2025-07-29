Franklin Electric Co Inc Q2 Income Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $60.14 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $59.10 million, or $1.26 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $587.43 million from $543.26 million last year.

Franklin Electric Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $60.14 Mln. vs. $59.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue: $587.43 Mln vs. $543.26 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.95 - $4.25 Full year revenue guidance: $2.09 - $2.15 Bln

