Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.265 per Share

Franklin Electric declared a quarterly dividend of $0.265 per share, payable May 22, 2025.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.265 per share, which is set to be paid on May 22, 2025, to shareholders who are on record as of May 8, 2025. The company, a leader in the production and marketing of water and energy movement systems, serves various sectors globally and has earned recognition in 2024 as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies. The press release includes a "Safe Harbor" statement highlighting that forward-looking statements regarding the company's market performance and financial outcomes are subject to risks and uncertainties that could lead to different actual results, as noted in SEC filings.

$FELE Insider Trading Activity

$FELE insiders have traded $FELE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FELE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGG C SENGSTACK (Executive Chairperson) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $150,322

DELANCEY W DAVIS (President, Headwater Companies) sold 961 shares for an estimated $99,122

$FELE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $FELE stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.265 per share payable May 22, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 8, 2025.









About Franklin Electric











Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be named in Newsweek’s lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies for 2024 and America’s Climate Leaders 2024 by USA Today.







“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.









