Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Appoints Jennifer Wolfenbarger as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer

Franklin Electric appoints Jennifer Wolfenbarger as CFO and Chief Accounting Officer to enhance financial strategies and growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has appointed Jennifer Wolfenbarger as the new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, a key position within its executive team where she will oversee the company's financial strategy and accountability. Wolfenbarger brings extensive experience from prominent roles at companies like Caterpillar, Stryker, and Owens Corning, where she managed financial operations for a $4 billion business. Her leadership is expected to enhance Franklin Electric's growth and commitment to innovation. Additionally, she has a strong community involvement background and is excited to return to Indiana as she takes on her new role. CEO Joe Ruzynski praised her exceptional qualifications and dynamic approach to financial management.

Potential Positives

Jennifer Wolfenbarger’s appointment as CFO and Chief Accounting Officer brings extensive financial expertise from her roles at leading manufacturing companies, positioning Franklin Electric for enhanced fiscal leadership and growth.

Wolfenbarger’s experience overseeing a $4 billion global business at Owens Corning indicates her capability to manage large-scale financial operations effectively for Franklin Electric.

Her commitment to continuous improvement and strategic planning is expected to drive value for shareholders and customers, reinforcing Franklin Electric's growth strategy.

The positive recognition Franklin Electric received in multiple responsible and trustworthy company listings reflects the company's strong corporate reputation and commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new CFO could indicate previous financial leadership issues or instability within the company.

The mention of various risks and uncertainties in the forward-looking statements may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's future performance.

Relocation of the new CFO may suggest potential disruption or instability during the transition period for the financial department.

FAQ

Who has been appointed Chief Financial Officer at Franklin Electric?

Jennifer Wolfenbarger has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer at Franklin Electric.

What experience does Jennifer Wolfenbarger bring to her new role?

Wolfenbarger has held divisional CFO roles at companies like Caterpillar, Stryker, and Owens Corning, overseeing financial operations.

How will Jennifer Wolfenbarger impact Franklin Electric?

She will shape the company’s financial future, enabling growth and overseeing fiscal accountability across the organization.

What initiatives has Wolfenbarger been involved with in the community?

She has served as Treasurer on three not-for-profit boards and was the executive sponsor for a women's initiative at Owens Corning.

What recognition has Franklin Electric received recently?

Franklin Electric has been recognized in lists such as America’s Most Responsible Companies and Best Places to Work in Indiana.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FELE Insider Trading Activity

$FELE insiders have traded $FELE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FELE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M WATHEN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 99,402 shares for an estimated $8,530,123 .

. JEFFERY L TAYLOR (Vice President and CFO) sold 9,789 shares for an estimated $881,235

DELANCEY W DAVIS (President, Headwater Companies) sold 961 shares for an estimated $99,122

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FELE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $FELE stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) announced today that Jennifer Wolfenbarger has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Accounting Officer. As a core member of the executive leadership team, Wolfenbarger will help shape the company’s financial future by enabling growth and overseeing fiscal accountability for the entire organization.





Wolfenbarger has served in divisional CFO roles at some of the country’s most recognizable and growth-minded manufacturing companies, including Caterpillar, Stryker and most recently Owens Corning. In her role at Owens Corning, Wolfenbarger oversaw strategic planning, investor relations, compliance and financial reporting for the company’s $4 billion global insulation business. This included 50 manufacturing and distribution sites around the world.





“Jennifer’s experience is exceptional, and we could not have selected a more well-rounded and dynamic candidate to fill this position,” said Joe Ruzynski, CEO of Franklin Electric. “She is value-driven to the core, and her passion for implementing continuous improvement will be an incredible asset to our people, our shareholders and our customers.”





Throughout Wolfenbarger’s career, she has lent her financial expertise to her community, serving as the Treasurer on three not-for-profit boards. While at Owens Corning, she was the executive sponsor for the company’s Latin America Women’s Initiative Network, and she often mentors at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, providing professional guidance. Her career has taken her to the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Netherlands, Maryland, Michigan, South Carolina, Georgia, Illinois and Ohio. She is excited to be returning to her Indiana roots in her new role and will be relocating to the Fort Wayne area.





“This is an incredible opportunity to support Franklin Electric’s commitment to growth and innovation,” said Wolfenbarger. “I’m thrilled to work alongside a highly talented and dedicated global team that values collaboration, teamwork, growth and development.”









About Franklin Electric











Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers worldwide in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be recognized in Newsweek’s lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024, Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, and Greenest Companies 2025; Best Places to Work in Indiana 2024; and America’s Climate Leaders 2024 by USA Today.







“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.









Contact:









Jill Hart

















Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

















260.824.2900







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.