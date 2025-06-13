Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Announces Completion of Stock Purchase Transaction from Patricia Schaefer Settlement Trust

Franklin Electric completes a stock purchase of 1.2 million shares from Patricia Schaefer Settlement Trust, enhancing share repurchase authorization.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. announced the successful completion of a stock purchase transaction involving 1,200,000 shares from the Patricia Schaefer Settlement Trust, acquired at $86.78 per share. CEO Joe Ruzynski expressed sadness over the passing of Patricia Schaefer, the daughter of the company's founder, and noted that the purchase provides liquidity for her estate's tax obligations while showcasing the company's strong financial health and future prospects. Following the transaction, the Board of Directors approved an increase in share repurchase authorization, allowing for the repurchase of an additional 1,126,635 shares. Franklin Electric is recognized as a leader in water and energy systems and components, receiving accolades for its corporate responsibility and workplace environment.

Potential Positives

The completion of the stock purchase transaction demonstrates the company's strong liquidity and confidence in its financial position.

The transaction provides necessary liquidity for the estate of Patricia Schaefer, reflecting the company's commitment to support its community and stakeholders.

The increase in the share repurchase authorization indicates the company's strong cash flow generation and positive outlook for future growth.

Franklin Electric has received multiple recognitions for corporate responsibility, trustworthiness, and sustainability, enhancing its reputation in the market.

Potential Negatives

The stock purchase from the Patricia Schaefer Settlement Trust may highlight the company's dependency on share buybacks for financial signaling, which could raise concerns among investors about the sustainability of its financial strategies.

The announcement of a stock repurchase authorization increase could be interpreted as a red flag, suggesting that the company may be lacking in growth opportunities to deploy its capital more effectively in business expansion.

While the company expressed confidence in its balance sheet, the need to provide liquidity for the Schaefer estate might signal potential vulnerabilities in cash flow management or estate-related financial pressures.

FAQ

What recent stock transaction did Franklin Electric complete?

Franklin Electric completed the acquisition of 1,200,000 shares from the Patricia Schaefer Settlement Trust at $86.78 per share.

Who was Patricia Schaefer?

Patricia Schaefer was a community pillar and the daughter of Franklin Electric's founder.

What does Franklin Electric's purchase signify?

The purchase highlights Franklin Electric's confidence in its financial stability and its commitment to supporting the Schaefer estate.

How many shares can Franklin Electric still repurchase after this transaction?

After the transaction, Franklin Electric is authorized to repurchase up to 1,126,635 additional shares.

What recognition has Franklin Electric received in recent years?

Franklin Electric has been recognized as one of America's Most Responsible Companies, Most Trustworthy Companies, and Greenest Companies by various organizations.

$FELE Insider Trading Activity

$FELE insiders have traded $FELE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FELE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M WATHEN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 99,402 shares for an estimated $8,530,123 .

. JEFFERY L TAYLOR (Vice President and CFO) sold 9,789 shares for an estimated $881,235

DELANCEY W DAVIS (President, Headwater Companies) sold 961 shares for an estimated $99,122

$FELE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $FELE stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a stock purchase transaction involving shares held within the Patricia Schaefer Settlement Trust, a trust established by the late Patricia Schaefer. The purchase transaction involved the acquisition of 1,200,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price equal to $86.78 per share, which was the volume-weighted average price of the stock on NASDAQ for the five trading days preceding today’s closing.





Joe Ruzynski, Chief Executive Officer of Franklin Electric, commented on the transaction, stating, “We were saddened to learn of the passing of Patricia Schaefer, a pillar of her community and the daughter of our founder. As we had the option to repurchase shares, we were pleased to be able to provide a source of liquidity for Ms. Schaefer’s estate to satisfy its tax obligations. This purchase also reflects our confidence in Franklin Electric's strong balance sheet, cash flow generation, our strategic plans, and our future. We are proud to demonstrate our belief in the company's enduring prospects while simultaneously supporting the needs of the Schaefer estate.”





In connection with the purchase transaction, the Company’s Board of Directors approved an increase to the Company’s share repurchase authorization of 1,200,000 shares of common stock, such that after the transaction described herein, the Company will continue to be authorized to repurchase up to an aggregate 1,126,635 shares of its common stock.









Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers worldwide in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be recognized in Newsweek’s lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024, Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, and Greenest Companies 2025; Best Places to Work in Indiana 2024; and America’s Climate Leaders 2024 by USA Today.







“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.