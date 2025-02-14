Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition of Barnes de Colombia S.A. to Enhance Market Presence in Latin America

Franklin Electric will acquire Barnes de Colombia to expand its market presence in Latin America and enhance its product portfolio.
Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has announced its acquisition of Barnes de Colombia S.A., a prominent manufacturer and distributor of industrial and commercial pumps based in Colombia. This strategic move aims to bolster Franklin Electric's growth and diversification in the Latin American market, enhancing its product offerings and market presence particularly in Colombia, Mexico, and Argentina. Barnes de Colombia operates multiple manufacturing and assembly facilities across various countries and has a robust distribution network. The deal is expected to close around March 1, 2025, pending standard regulatory approvals. Franklin Electric's CEO expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, noting it will provide significant value and opportunities for collaboration with Barnes' approximately 400 employees.
Potential Positives
- Franklin Electric's acquisition of Barnes de Colombia aligns with its long-term growth and diversification goals, providing expansion opportunities in the high-growth Latin American markets.
- The acquisition enhances Franklin Electric's product portfolio, allowing the company to serve customers with an expanded range of innovative and high-quality products.
- Barnes de Colombia's established market position and robust distribution network in Latin America are expected to accelerate Franklin Electric's growth in the region.
- The acquisition adds approximately 400 team members and manufacturing capabilities, enhancing Franklin Electric's operational footprint significantly.
Potential Negatives
- The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including Colombian antitrust clearance, which may introduce delays or complications to the completion of the deal.
- The press release includes a notable disclaimer about potential risks and uncertainties that may impact the company's future conditions, suggesting that the expected benefits of the acquisition could be uncertain.
- The emphasis on reliance on "Key Factors for Success" indicates potential vulnerabilities in the company's operational strategy and highlights the challenges they may face in delivering promised value to customers.
FAQ
What is the acquisition Franklin Electric announced?
Franklin Electric announced the acquisition of Barnes de Colombia S.A., a prominent manufacturer of industrial and commercial pumps in Colombia.
How does this acquisition benefit Franklin Electric?
The acquisition aligns with Franklin's growth goals, expanding its market presence and product portfolio in Latin America.
When is the acquisition expected to close?
The acquisition is expected to close on or about March 1, 2025, pending customary closing conditions.
Where is Barnes de Colombia located?
Barnes de Colombia is headquartered in Cota, Cundinamarca, near Bogotá, Colombia, with operations in multiple Latin American countries.
Who provided legal and financial services for the acquisition?
Seale & Associates provided investment banking services, while Garrigues and Brigard Urrutia provided legal counsel to Franklin and Barnes respectively.
$FELE Insider Trading Activity
$FELE insiders have traded $FELE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FELE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN M. GRANDON (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 2,219 shares for an estimated $228,605
- GREGG C SENGSTACK (Executive Chairperson) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $150,322
$FELE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $FELE stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 361,654 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,908,572
- MORGAN STANLEY added 282,667 shares (+29.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,629,154
- FIRST MERCHANTS CORP removed 197,819 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,735,387
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 154,621 shares (-87.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,067,816
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 143,917 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,024,711
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 134,379 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,095,233
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 128,542 shares (-13.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,526,417
Full Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) Fort Wayne, Indiana, USA-based Franklin has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Barnes de Colombia S.A., a leading manufacturer and distributor of industrial and commercial pumps based in Cota, Cundinamarca, Colombia. This acquisition aligns with Franklin Electric's long-term growth and diversification goals, providing significant opportunities for expansion in Latin America.
Barnes de Colombia, also operating under the WDM brand in certain countries including the US, is headquartered near Bogotá, Colombia. It has two manufacturing facilities and over eight stocking locations in Colombia, as well as assembly facilities in Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, and local warehouses in Guatemala, Panama, Ecuador, Peru, and Chile.
The acquisition enhances Franklin Electric's product portfolio and market presence in key Latin American regions. Barnes de Colombia's strong market position in Colombia and established operations in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and other Latin American countries is expected to help accelerate Franklin´s growth in the region. This acquisition supports Franklin Electric's strategic goals of diversifying its product line and enhancing supply chain resilience while leveraging Barnes de Colombia's robust distribution network and customer relationships.
"We are thrilled to welcome Barnes de Colombia to the Franklin Electric family," said Joe Ruzynski, CEO of Franklin Electric. "This acquisition not only strengthens our presence in the high-growth Latin American markets but also enhances our ability to serve our customers with an expanded portfolio of innovative and high-quality products. Barnes’ approximately 400 team members and manufacturing and foundry capabilities will enhance our operating footprint materially and we are excited for these new team members and operations to contribute meaningfully to our growth and success. Together, we will continue to rely on our Key Factors for Success - quality, availability, service, innovation and cost - to deliver outstanding value to our customers."
The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including Colombian antitrust clearance. Franklin Electric expects the acquisition to close on or about March 1, 2025.
Seale & Associates provided investment banking services to Barnes de Colombia and its owners in connection with the acquisition. Garrigues (Colombia and Mexico) provided legal counsel to Franklin Electric, and Brigard Urrutia provided legal counsel to Barnes de Colombia.
About
Franklin
Electric
Franklin
Electric
is
a
global
leader
in
the
production
and
marketing
of
systems
and
components
for
the movement
of
water
and
energy.
Recognized
as
a
technical
leader
in
its
products
and
services,
Franklin Electric
serves
customers
worldwide
in
residential,
commercial,
agricultural,
industrial,
municipal,
and
fueling
applications.
Franklin
Electric
is
proud
to
be
recognized
in
Newsweek’s
lists
of
America’s
Most Responsible
Companies
2024,
Most
Trustworthy
Companies
2024,
and
Greenest
Companies
2025;
Best
Places
to
Work
in
Indiana
2024;
and
America’s
Climate
Leaders
2024
by
USA
Today.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Contact:
Jeff Taylor
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
260.824.2900
