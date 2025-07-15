Franklin Electric Co., Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Earnings on July 29, 2025

Franklin Electric will release Q2 2025 earnings on July 29, with a conference call at 9:00 am ET.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 earnings on July 29, 2025, at 8:00 am ET, followed by a conference call at 9:00 am ET to discuss the results and other business developments. The call will be accessible via a live webcast, and participants can register to ask questions during the call. A recording of the call will be available for replay until August 5, 2025. Franklin Electric is recognized as a leader in water and energy systems and has received multiple accolades for its corporate responsibility and workplace environment. The press release also includes a "Safe Harbor" statement regarding forward-looking statements and associated risks.

Franklin Electric will provide a live conference call for stakeholders to discuss its second quarter 2025 earnings, facilitating transparency and engagement with investors.

The company maintains its status as a global leader in the movement of water and energy systems, underscoring its significance in the market.

Franklin Electric received multiple accolades, including being named in Newsweek’s lists for America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 and USA Today’s America’s Climate Leaders 2024, highlighting its commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability.

The availability of a replay for the conference call allows stakeholders who cannot attend live to access the information later, enhancing communication efforts.

Forward-looking statements included in the release emphasize potential risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact the company's financial performance, including market demand and supply constraints.



The extensive list of risks may raise concerns among investors about the company's ability to meet future financial expectations or manage operational challenges effectively.



While the press release lists multiple accolades, it does not provide any specific updates on recent performance or strategic initiatives, potentially indicating a lack of significant recent achievements.

When will Franklin Electric release its second quarter 2025 earnings?

Franklin Electric will release its second quarter 2025 earnings on July 29, 2025, at 8:00 am ET.

How can I join the conference call for Franklin Electric's earnings?

You can join the call by registering at the provided link and using the dial-in information sent to you.

Is there a way to watch theearnings calllive?

Yes, the conference call will be available via a live webcast in listen-only mode.

When will theearnings callreplay be available?

The replay will be available from July 29, 2025, until August 5, 2025, at 9:00 am ET.

What recognition has Franklin Electric received recently?

Franklin Electric was recognized in several lists by Newsweek and USA Today, including America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024.

$FELE Insider Trading Activity

$FELE insiders have traded $FELE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FELE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M WATHEN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 99,402 shares for an estimated $8,530,123 .

. JEFFERY L TAYLOR (Vice President and CFO) sold 9,789 shares for an estimated $881,235

DELANCEY W DAVIS (President, Headwater Companies) sold 961 shares for an estimated $99,122

$FELE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of $FELE stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) will release its second quarter 2025 earnings at 8:00 am ET on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. A conference call to review earnings and other developments in the business will commence at 9:00 am ET. The second quarter 2025earnings callwill be available via a live webcast. The webcast will be available in a listen only mode by going to:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eo2jvajq







For those interested in participating in the question-and-answer portion of the call, please register for the call at the link below.







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1fbffb8f4cf04503b3b3612e494f18a2







All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).





A replay of the conference call will be available from Tuesday, July 29, 2025, through 9:00 am ET on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, by visiting the listen-only webcast link above.









About Franklin Electric











Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be named in Newsweek’s lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024, Most Trustworthy Companies for 2024, Greenest Companies 2025, Best Places to Work in Indiana 2024, and America’s Climate Leaders 2024 by USA Today.







“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.









