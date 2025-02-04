Franklin Electric Co., Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings on February 18, 2025

Franklin Electric will announce Q4 and fiscal year 2024 earnings on February 18, 2025, with a conference call following.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings on February 18, 2025, at 8:00 am ET, followed by a conference call at 9:00 am ET to discuss the results and other business updates. The call will be accessible via a live webcast, and interested participants can register to join the Q&A portion. A replay of the conference call will be available for a week after the event. Franklin Electric, recognized for its leadership in the water and energy systems market, has received accolades for corporate responsibility and trustworthiness in 2024. The company has also issued a "Safe Harbor" statement regarding forward-looking statements and associated risks.

$FELE Insider Trading Activity

$FELE insiders have traded $FELE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FELE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN M. GRANDON (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 2,219 shares for an estimated $228,605

GREGG C SENGSTACK (Executive Chairperson) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $150,322

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FELE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $FELE stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings at 8:00 am ET on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. A conference call to review earnings and other developments in the business will commence at 9:00 am ET. The fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024earnings callwill be available via a live webcast. The webcast will be available in a listen only mode by going to:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9jnstij5







For those interested in participating in the question-and-answer portion of the call, please register for the call at the link below.







https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4b232e4ceea6435ba8f046e92e18e563







All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).





A replay of the conference call will be available from Tuesday, February 18, 2025, through 9:00 am ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, by visiting the listen-only webcast link above.









About Franklin Electric











Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be named in Newsweek’s lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies for 2024 and America’s Climate Leaders 2024 by USA Today.







“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.









CONTACT:





Jeff Taylor





Franklin Electric Co., Inc.





260.824.2900























