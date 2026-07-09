Franklin Electric CFO Sells 2,800 Shares -- Should Investors Sell Too?

Key Points

The transaction involved 2,827 shares with an estimated value of ~$291,000 based on the July 7, 2026, execution price.

The disposition represented 17% of the insider's direct equity holdings.

Activity was non-discretionary, executed solely to satisfy tax withholding obligations triggered by the vesting of restricted stock awards.

Wolfenbarger maintains a direct position of 13,528 shares valued at $1.4 million as of the transaction date.

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Jennifer Ann Wolfenbarger, Vice President and CFO of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE), disposed of 2,827 shares of common stock on July 7, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $290,531 Shares sold 2,827 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 13,528 Post-transaction value $1.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($102.77); post-transaction value based on July 07, 2026, market close ($102.77).

Key questions

Why was this transaction executed at this time?

The disposal was non-discretionary and was carried out to cover tax liabilities associated with the vesting of 6,440 restricted stock units on July 7, 2026. This type of transaction is a routine consequence of equity compensation vesting and does not reflect the insider's discretionary view of the company’s valuation.

The disposal was non-discretionary and was carried out to cover tax liabilities associated with the vesting of 6,440 restricted stock units on July 7, 2026. This type of transaction is a routine consequence of equity compensation vesting and does not reflect the insider's discretionary view of the company’s valuation. How does this impact the insider's total equity exposure?

While the tax-related sale reduced the immediate position, the underlying vesting event expanded the insider's direct ownership base from 9,915 shares to 13,528 shares net of the withheld amount. The CFO remains a significant individual stakeholder with a 0.0306% ownership interest in Franklin Electric.

While the tax-related sale reduced the immediate position, the underlying vesting event expanded the insider's direct ownership base from 9,915 shares to 13,528 shares net of the withheld amount. The CFO remains a significant individual stakeholder with a 0.0306% ownership interest in Franklin Electric. What is the composition of the remaining equity holdings?

Following this transaction, the insider continues to hold a mix of common stock owned outright and restricted shares that are subject to future vesting schedules. These awards serve to align executive compensation with long-term shareholder interests through 2027 and beyond.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-08) $101.26 Market Capitalization $4.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $150.5 million

Company Snapshot

Franklin Electric designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, motors, water treatment systems, and monitoring devices across its Water Systems, Energy Systems, and Distribution segments, generating revenue from groundwater, water transfer, wastewater, and fuel applications globally.

The company operates a diversified business model that combines original equipment manufacturing with aftermarket parts and services, serving both residential and commercial end-markets across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region.

Primary customers include water utilities, agricultural operators, industrial facilities, and original equipment manufacturers, with a focus on essential infrastructure applications where reliability and efficiency are critical operational requirements.

Franklin Electric is a leading global manufacturer of pumping systems with approximately 6,500 employees and a market capitalization of $4.5 billion. The company maintains a diversified geographic footprint and multi-segment operating structure that provides exposure to essential water infrastructure and energy markets. With TTM revenue of $2.2 billion and net income of $150.5 million, Franklin Electric demonstrates strong operational scale and profitability in the industrial machinery sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors shouldn’t sweat this sale as it is merely the byproduct of vesting restricted stock units. From a stock perspective, Franklin Electric is one that investors shouldn’t sleep on. The stock has delivered annualized total returns of 12.7% over the last decade, highlighting the power of being a leader in an important yet niche category.

Franklin Electric’s submersible motors, pumps, and wholesale distribution network for water products are undeniably critical and have helped the company become a steady-Eddie stock sporting 34 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Trading at just 22 times forward earnings and growing sales by 10% in its latest quarter, FELE stock isn’t outrageously priced. Franklin Electric won’t be a mega-multibagger anytime soon, but if you are looking for a steady compounder to act as a stable piece of your portfolio while it trades at a reasonable valuation, the company certainly fits the billing.

Over the last decade, Franklin Electric has grown its sales, net income, and dividend by 9%, 9%, and 10% annually, providing investors with fairly robust and predictable returns despite the inherent cyclicality of its business.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Franklin Electric. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.