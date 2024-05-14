Franklin Electric Appoints Joe Ruzynski As CEO

(RTTNews) - Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE), a company focused on water and energy systems, Tuesday announced the appointment of Joe Ruzynski as chief executive officer, with effect from July 1.

Subsequently, Gregg Sengstack, who has been serving as CEO and Chairperson, will continue as executive chairperson.

Ruzynski joins Franklin Electric from nVent Electric Plc (NVT), an electrical connection and protection solutions firm, where he served as President of the Enclosures Segment since 2018.

