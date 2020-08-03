Franklin Electric About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (FELE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/5/20, Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.155, payable on 8/20/20. As a percentage of FELE's recent stock price of $54.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FELE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FELE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FELE's low point in its 52 week range is $41.25 per share, with $61.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.20.

In Monday trading, Franklin Electric Co., Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

