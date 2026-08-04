Franklin Electric About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (FELE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/6/26, Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.28, payable on 8/20/26. As a percentage of FELE's recent stock price of $107.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FELE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FELE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FELE's low point in its 52 week range is $89.535 per share, with $115.815 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.10.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FELE makes up 2.36% of the Global X Clean Water ETF (Symbol: AQWA) which is trading up by about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding FELE).

In Tuesday trading, Franklin Electric Co., Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

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Further FELE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.