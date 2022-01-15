Franklin Covey's (NYSE:FC) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Franklin Covey, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$14m ÷ (US$231m - US$118m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2021).

Thus, Franklin Covey has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Professional Services industry.

NYSE:FC Return on Capital Employed January 15th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Franklin Covey compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Franklin Covey here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Franklin Covey Tell Us?

Franklin Covey's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 122% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 51% of its operations, which isn't ideal. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Franklin Covey is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Franklin Covey can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

While Franklin Covey looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether FC is currently trading for a fair price.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.