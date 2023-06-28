Franklin Covey Reports Q3 Result Beat Street

(RTTNews) - Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that beat the Street estimates.

The company's net income came in at $4.56 million or $0.32 per share for the quarter, compared to $7.16 million or $0.51 per share the prior year. It beat the Street estimate earnings of $0.22 per share.

Revenue increased to $71.44 million from $66.17 million the previous year. It beat the consensus estimate of $69.62 million.

The company further affirmed its previously provided guidance of Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2023 to be between $47 million and $49 million in constant currency. Wednesday, the stock was trading at $36.10 in the after-hours, up 1.04% or $0.37 a share, on the New York Stock Exchange.

