News & Insights

Markets
FC

Franklin Covey Reports Q3 Result Beat Street

June 28, 2023 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that beat the Street estimates.

The company's net income came in at $4.56 million or $0.32 per share for the quarter, compared to $7.16 million or $0.51 per share the prior year. It beat the Street estimate earnings of $0.22 per share.

Revenue increased to $71.44 million from $66.17 million the previous year. It beat the consensus estimate of $69.62 million.

The company further affirmed its previously provided guidance of Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2023 to be between $47 million and $49 million in constant currency. Wednesday, the stock was trading at $36.10 in the after-hours, up 1.04% or $0.37 a share, on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.