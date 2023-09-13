Franklin Covey (FC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Franklin Covey (FC) closed the most recent trading day at $41.61, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the corporate training and consultanting company had lost 9.95% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 0.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Franklin Covey will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Franklin Covey is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $81.6 million, up 3.54% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Franklin Covey should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Franklin Covey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Franklin Covey is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.41, so we one might conclude that Franklin Covey is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, FC's PEG ratio is currently 1.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consulting Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.41 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

