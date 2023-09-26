Franklin Covey (FC) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

Franklin Covey (FC) closed the most recent trading day at $42.65, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the corporate training and consultanting company had lost 3.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2.06%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Franklin Covey will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 25.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $81.6 million, up 3.54% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Franklin Covey. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Franklin Covey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Franklin Covey has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.3 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.51, which means Franklin Covey is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, FC's PEG ratio is currently 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consulting Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Covey Company (FC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.