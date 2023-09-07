Franklin Covey (FC) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

Franklin Covey (FC) closed at $40.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the corporate training and consultanting company had lost 10.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 0.45%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Franklin Covey as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Franklin Covey is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $81.6 million, up 3.54% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Franklin Covey should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Franklin Covey is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Franklin Covey has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.18 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.24.

We can also see that FC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consulting Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

