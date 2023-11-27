Franklin Covey (FC) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Franklin Covey (FC) ended the recent trading session at $40.03, demonstrating a -0.1% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Shares of the corporate training and consultanting company have appreciated by 6.31% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 8.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.49%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Franklin Covey in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.23, indicating a 28.13% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $67.03 million, showing a 3.38% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.94 per share and a revenue of $301.28 million, signifying shifts of +56.45% and +7.4%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Franklin Covey should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.05% higher. Franklin Covey is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Franklin Covey is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.68. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.64.

We can also see that FC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Consulting Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.3.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 70, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

