Franklin Covey (FC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Franklin Covey (FC) closed the most recent trading day at $39.52, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.37%.

The the stock of corporate training and consultanting company has fallen by 7.74% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 8.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Franklin Covey in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, down 58.33% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $62.03 million, indicating a 0.43% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.69 per share and a revenue of $299.55 million, demonstrating changes of +36.29% and +6.78%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Franklin Covey. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Franklin Covey possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Franklin Covey is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 23.37. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.37.

It is also worth noting that FC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.