Franklin Covey (FC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Franklin Covey (FC) reached $39.73, with a -0.5% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.43%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

Shares of the corporate training and consultanting company have appreciated by 5.55% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 7.86% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Franklin Covey in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.23, indicating a 28.13% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $67.03 million, showing a 3.38% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.94 per share and a revenue of $301.28 million, indicating changes of +56.45% and +7.4%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Franklin Covey. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Franklin Covey presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Franklin Covey is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.61. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.33.

It's also important to note that FC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.03. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Consulting Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.31.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 64, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Franklin Covey Company (FC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

