Franklin Covey (FC) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Franklin Covey (FC) closed at $41.13, marking a +0.17% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the corporate training and consultanting company had lost 2.14% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Business Services sector's loss of 3.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.39% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Franklin Covey in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.49, reflecting a 25.64% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $81.6 million, showing a 3.54% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Franklin Covey. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Franklin Covey is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Franklin Covey has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.23 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.6, so one might conclude that Franklin Covey is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that FC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.26. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Consulting Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.34.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

