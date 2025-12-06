Franklin Covey (FC) Price Target Decreased by 13.68% to 27.88

The average one-year price target for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) has been revised to $27.88 / share. This is a decrease of 13.68% from the prior estimate of $32.30 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.46% from the latest reported closing price of $15.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Covey. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 7.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FC is 0.04%, an increase of 4.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.52% to 11,839K shares. The put/call ratio of FC is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,053K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 618K shares , representing an increase of 41.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FC by 15.52% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 838K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares , representing a decrease of 18.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FC by 30.42% over the last quarter.

RYTRX - Royce Total Return Fund Investment Class holds 612K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares , representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FC by 12.37% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 591K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FC by 19.59% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 484K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares , representing a decrease of 10.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FC by 21.90% over the last quarter.

