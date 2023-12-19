Franklin Covey (FC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Franklin Covey (FC) ended the recent trading session at $41.15, demonstrating a +1.11% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.68%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the corporate training and consultanting company had gained 3.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 7.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.16% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Franklin Covey will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.13%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $67.03 million, reflecting a 3.38% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

FC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $301.28 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +56.45% and +7.4%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Franklin Covey should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Franklin Covey boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Franklin Covey is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.01. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.82.

We can additionally observe that FC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.05. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Consulting Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

