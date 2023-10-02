Franklin Covey (FC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Franklin Covey (FC) closed at $43.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the corporate training and consultanting company had gained 2.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 4.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.45%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Franklin Covey as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Franklin Covey is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $81.6 million, up 3.54% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Franklin Covey. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Franklin Covey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Franklin Covey is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.37. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.35.

Also, we should mention that FC has a PEG ratio of 1.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. FC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

