Franklin Covey (FC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Franklin Covey (FC) closed the most recent trading day at $39.33, moving +1.16% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.4%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.3%.

Shares of the corporate training and consultanting company have depreciated by 3.91% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 5.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69%.

The upcoming earnings release of Franklin Covey will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.05, signifying a 58.33% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $62.03 million, indicating a 0.43% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.69 per share and a revenue of $299.55 million, signifying shifts of +36.29% and +6.78%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Franklin Covey. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Franklin Covey is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Franklin Covey is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.97. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.47.

Meanwhile, FC's PEG ratio is currently 1.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Consulting Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.3.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 219, this industry ranks in the bottom 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

