Franklin Covey (FC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Franklin Covey (FC) standing at $38.39, reflecting a +1.51% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.07%.

The corporate training and consultanting company's stock has dropped by 6.85% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 3.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.02%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Franklin Covey in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.23, indicating a 28.13% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $67.03 million, down 3.38% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.94 per share and a revenue of $301.28 million, indicating changes of +56.45% and +7.4%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Franklin Covey. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 19.05% increase. Franklin Covey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Franklin Covey is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.52. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.37.

Investors should also note that FC has a PEG ratio of 0.98 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Consulting Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 65, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

