Franklin Covey (FC) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Franklin Covey (FC) ended the recent trading session at $40.11, demonstrating a +0.15% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.2%.

The the stock of corporate training and consultanting company has fallen by 5.76% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 3.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Franklin Covey in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.49, reflecting a 25.64% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $81.6 million, up 3.54% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Franklin Covey should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Franklin Covey is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Franklin Covey is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.61. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.67 for its industry.

It's also important to note that FC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.23. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Consulting Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 97, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Franklin Covey Company (FC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

