Franklin Covey (FC) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Franklin Covey (FC) closed the latest trading day at $40.70, indicating a +0.94% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Franklin Covey in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.23, marking a 28.13% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $67.03 million, indicating a 3.38% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

FC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $301.28 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +56.45% and +7.4%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Franklin Covey should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Franklin Covey possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Franklin Covey is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.81. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.66.

We can also see that FC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consulting Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Covey Company (FC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.