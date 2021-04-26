Franklin Covey Co.'s (NYSE:FC) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Franklin Covey Co.'s (NYSE:FC) future prospects. Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of US$9.4m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$11m, the US$434m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Franklin Covey's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 4 of the American Professional Services analysts is that Franklin Covey is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$655k in 2021. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 151% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:FC Earnings Per Share Growth April 26th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Franklin Covey given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 30% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

