Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Investors in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.4% to close at US$29.35 following the release of its second-quarter results. Results were overall in line with expectations, with the company breaking even at the statutory earnings per share (EPS) level on US$48m in revenue. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:FC Earnings and Revenue Growth April 3rd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Franklin Covey from four analysts is for revenues of US$213.6m in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 17% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Franklin Covey is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.033 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$213.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.033 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target rose 9.1% to US$30.00despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Franklin Covey's earnings by assigning a price premium.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Franklin Covey's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 37% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.3% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.5% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Franklin Covey is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

