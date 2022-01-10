Franklin Covey: Growing Along with Clients

Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) is a global company that specializes in organizational performance improvement.

It operates in three key segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

These solutions are available in 21 languages and across multiple delivery channels from traditional books to multi-media online presentations.

Clients include organizations in the Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. Franklin Covey has directly owned and licensee partner offices providing professional services in more than 160 countries and territories.

The company’s mission is ‘‘enable greatness in people and organizations everywhere,’’ and its global infrastructure is designed to help individuals and organizations achieve sustained superior performance through changes in human behavior.

The company's historical legacy is based on Stephen Covey's wildly successful bestselling book -- The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.

I am neutral on FC as I believe its business model and addressable market leaves plenty of growth ahead.

Segments

Direct Offices includes sales personnel that serve the U.S. and Canada as well as international sales offices located in Japan, China, the U.K., Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. This segment includes the governmental sales channel, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channel.

Education Practice includes domestic and international operations, which are focused on sales to educational institutions, such as elementary schools, high schools, and colleges and universities.

International Licensees is comprised of royalty revenues received from these licensees.

Annual Results

The company’s latest fiscal year ended on August 31, 2021, and growth compared to the prior year was strong and driven by increased subscription and subscription service sales.

Consolidated revenues grew 13% to $224 million. This brought the company back to FY 2019 levels after a COVID-19 pandemic related slowdown in FY 2020.

All Access Pass subscription and subscription services sales grew 41% to $32 million in Q4, while Education Division subscription revenues grew 52%.

The company reported net income of $13.6 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for fiscal 2021, compared with a net loss of $9.4 million, or $0.68 per share, in fiscal 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021, increased 96%, or $13.7 million, to $28 million compared with $14.3 million in fiscal 2020.

Due to strong results in Q4 and the accomplishments generated in FY 2021, the company raised guidance for FY 2022 to adjusted EBITDA in the range of $34 million to $36 million.

FC believes the All Access Pass will continue to drive momentum forward as well as international growth, so the company recently provided long-term EBITDA targets of $45 million for FY 2023 and $55 million for FY 2024.

On January 6, the company reported its Q1 2022 results, ending November 2021, and showed continued strong growth momentum. Sales increased 27% and subscription related revenues grew 27%.

Billed and unbilled subscription revenues increased 24%. Adjusted EBITDA increased 167% to $9.9 million. FC’s balance sheet and liquidity position remained strong, with $51.3 million of cash at quarter end, and no borrowings on its $15 million line of credit.

Valuation

FC stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months, but sells at approximately 16x FY 2023 EBITDA estimates.

The company has accelerating revenue growth and a fast growing subscription business model so it may deserve a SaaS-type multiple prevalent in the software and cloud industry.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, FC has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buy ratings assigned in the past three months. At $56.50, the average FC price target implies 10.2% upside potential.

Conclusion

The company maintains a strong liquidity position, and should be able to successfully manage any short-term hiccups in the economic environment or additional pandemic related issues.

