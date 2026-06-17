Franklin Climbs to a New 52-Week High: How to Play the Stock Now?

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN touched a new 52-week high of $33.29 during yesterday’s trading session before closing slightly lower at $33.18.

Over the past six months, BEN shares have rallied 38.9% against the industry’s decline of 9.7%. The stock has also fared better than its close peers, Invesco Ltd. IVZ and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW, which gained 10.3% and 5.5%, respectively, over the same period.

Price Performance



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Does Franklin have more upside left after touching a new 52-week high? Let us find out.

Other Factors Supporting Franklin’s Growth

AUM Growth Driven by Diversification Efforts: Franklin has continued to deliver healthy growth in its assets under management (AUM) over the years, registering a 3.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past five fiscal years through fiscal 2025, despite declines in fiscal 2022 and 2025. The upward momentum continued in the first half of fiscal 2026.

AUM Growth Trend



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The company’s strategic push into higher-demand asset classes, especially alternatives, is expected to remain a key driver of AUM expansion going forward. In addition, its regionally diversified distribution network has helped strengthen its non-U.S. franchise and supported steady net inflows.

Solid Organic Growth: Organic growth has been a key strength for Franklin over the years. Although revenues declined in fiscal 2023, the company recorded a CAGR of 1.9% over fiscal 2022-2025. The growth momentum continued in the first six months of fiscal 2026, with revenues increasing year over year.

Going forward, revenues are likely to benefit from BEN's relatively strong distribution platform, which has supported diversification inflows across funds, vehicles and asset classes. The company also enjoys a first-mover advantage in several international markets and continues to diversify its business to build broader sources of revenues, primarily driven by a solid fixed-income pipeline. These initiatives, along with expanding investment capabilities, are expected to support long-term revenue growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BEN's fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 revenues is pegged at $9.1 billion and $9.2 billion, indicating year-over-year growth rates of 3.6% and 0.9%, respectively.

Revenue Estimates



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Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships to Expand Capabilities: As part of its ongoing strategy to diversify investment offerings and strengthen its presence in high-growth asset classes, Franklin has continued to expand through acquisitions and strategic partnerships. In April 2026, the company agreed to acquire 250 Digital, a crypto investment firm spun out of CoinFund, and launch the Franklin Crypto unit to enhance its digital asset capabilities and broaden its institutional reach. Earlier, in February 2026, BEN partnered with Binance to introduce an off-exchange institutional collateral program aimed at improving the safety and capital efficiency of digital asset trading.

Franklin has also been strengthening its alternatives and technology capabilities. In November 2025, the company partnered with Wand AI to bolster AI-driven research and operations. Earlier, in October 2025, BEN acquired Apera Asset Management, expanding its alternative credit AUM to more than $90 billion and increasing its overall alternatives platform to approximately $270 billion. In September 2025, partnerships with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, DigitalBridge and Actis broadened its private infrastructure offerings, while the alliance with SBI Holdings in 2024 strengthened its exchange-traded fund and digital asset capabilities.

Together, these acquisitions and partnerships are expected to enhance Franklin's alternative investment capabilities, diversify revenue streams and support long-term AUM growth across its global asset management platform.

Strong Liquidity to Aid Shareholder Returns: Franklin maintains a healthy liquidity profile, providing financial flexibility and supporting its ability to pursue growth opportunities while returning capital to shareholders. As of March 31, 2026, the company had no short-term debt, while its liquidity position, comprising cash and cash equivalents, receivables and investments, stood at $6.6 billion.

As such, Franklin's strong liquidity position continues to support its shareholder-friendly capital distribution activities. In December 2025, the board authorized the repurchase of an additional 20.8 million shares, taking the total authorization to 40 million shares. As of March 31, 2026, shares worth $35.9 million remained available under the authorization. Further, the company raised its quarterly cash dividend by 3.1% to 33 cents per share in December 2025 and has increased dividends five times over the past five years. BEN currently offers a dividend yield of 3.9%, above the industry average of 2.5%. Meanwhile, Invesco and T. Rowe Price offer dividend yields of 2.9% and 4.8%, respectively.

Dividend Yield



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Concerns Prevailing for BEN

Investment Management Fees Remain a Key Concentration Risk: The company's total revenues are heavily dependent on investment management fees, which represent its largest revenue source. These fees accounted for 79.3% of total revenues as of March 31, 2026, and have witnessed a volatile trend over the years. While the metric has generally trended upward in recent years, it largely depends on the level and mix of AUM, which are influenced by market conditions, client flows and investor preferences.

Further, Franklin's AUM is exposed to foreign exchange movements, regulatory changes and broader economic conditions. Thus, any sustained decline in AUM levels may pressure investment management fees and adversely impact the company's financial performance.

Higher Expenses Could Pressure Profitability: Franklin has been witnessing elevated operating expenses over the years. Though expenses declined in fiscal 2022, the metric recorded a CAGR of 7.9% over fiscal 2022-2025, with the upward trend continuing in the first six months of fiscal 2026.

Moreover, the acquisition of Apera Asset Management is expected to add roughly $30 million in expenses in fiscal 2026. While management expects efficiency savings to offset these costs, ongoing investments in technology, higher fundraising expenses and integration costs related to specialist investment managers may continue to pressure margins and limit bottom-line growth.

Analyzing BEN's Earnings Estimates and Valuation

Analysts are optimistic regarding Franklin’s earnings growth potential. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings has been revised upward. The estimated figures reflect respective year-over-year growth rates of 23.4% and 8.4%.

Earnings Revision Trend



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In terms of valuation, BEN stock appears inexpensive relative to the industry. The company is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 11.4X, which is below the industry’s P/E of 13.8X.

Price-to-Earnings F12M



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Meanwhile, Invesco holds a P/E ratio of 10.62X, while T. Rowe Price’s P/E ratio stands at 11.3X.

How to Approach BEN Stock Now?

Franklin’s expanding alternatives platform, along with its strategic acquisitions and growing digital asset capabilities, is expected to support long-term AUM and revenue growth. Strong liquidity and consistent capital return initiatives further highlight the company’s financial strength and shareholder-friendly approach.

Improving earnings performance, a diversified product suite and a strengthening global distribution network continue to support Franklin’s long-term growth outlook. Additionally, BEN stock appears attractively valued relative to the industry.

However, volatility in investment management fees, along with a rising expense base driven by acquisitions and integration costs, is likely to pressure margins and earnings in the near term.

Hence, despite the recent rally, investors may prefer to wait for a more attractive entry point. Existing shareholders, however, may continue to hold the stock, given Franklin’s solid fundamentals and long-term growth initiatives.

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.