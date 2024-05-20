Franklin BSP Realty Trust's Series E Preferred Stock Crosses Above 9% Yield Territory

Below is a dividend history chart for FBRT.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc's 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :
In Monday trading, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc's 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: FBRT.PRE) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FBRT) are trading flat.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Institutional Holders of BRKS
GTX Historical Stock Prices
EOLS Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.