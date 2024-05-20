Franklin BSP Realty Trust's Series E Preferred Stock Crosses Above 9% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc's 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: FBRT.PRE) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $20.80 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.92% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, FBRT.PRE was trading at a 16.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.48% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for FBRT.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc's 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Monday trading, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc's 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: FBRT.PRE) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FBRT) are trading flat.

