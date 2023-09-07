Franklin BSP Realty Trust (STU:6VH) Price Target Increased by 5.21% to 14.03

The average one-year price target for Franklin BSP Realty Trust (STU:6VH) has been revised to 14.03 / share. This is an increase of 5.21% from the prior estimate of 13.34 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.67 to a high of 15.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.16% from the latest reported closing price of 12.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin BSP Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6VH is 0.14%, a decrease of 10.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 52,140K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,769K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,012K shares, representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6VH by 10.30% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,558K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,558K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6VH by 406.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,483K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,468K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6VH by 10.20% over the last quarter.

Cliffwater holds 2,196K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,124K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,166K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6VH by 10.76% over the last quarter.

