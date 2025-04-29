Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $15.0, with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. This current average has increased by 0.81% from the previous average price target of $14.88.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Franklin BSP Realty Trust among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven DeLaney JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $15.00 $15.00 Steven Delaney Citizens Capital Markets Raises Market Outperform $15.00 $14.50 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Franklin BSP Realty Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Franklin BSP Realty Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Franklin BSP Realty Trust compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Franklin BSP Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Franklin BSP Realty Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Franklin BSP Realty Trust's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Franklin BSP Realty Trust analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc is a private real estate investment trust that originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt, and first mortgage loans. secured by properties located in the United States. Its segments include the real estate debt business; the real estate securities business; the real estate owned business; and the commercial real estate conduit business.

Financial Milestones: Franklin BSP Realty Trust's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Franklin BSP Realty Trust's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.36%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Franklin BSP Realty Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Franklin BSP Realty Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.0%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Franklin BSP Realty Trust's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.41%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Franklin BSP Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 3.44, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FBRT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform Mar 2025 Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform Market Outperform Mar 2025 Jones Trading Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FBRT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.